Take Our Money! ‘Little’ Starring Regina Hall, Issa Rae, And ‘Blackish’s Marsai Martin Looks Hilarious [Video]

Source: NBCUni / NBCUniversal

‘Little’ Trailer Starring Regina Hall, Issa Rae, And Marsai Martin

Will Packer is back with a new flick that looks like it’s going to make a HUGE splash in theaters.

Peep the first trailer for Little starring Regina Hall, Issa Rae and Black-ish fan favorite Marsai Martin.

Regina Hall plays the pushy and rude tech mogul and Issa Rae plays her long-suffering assistant. One day after a day of being a complete ‘yotch to everyone in the office, she meets her match when a little girl wishes Regina’s character was a child, and subsequent shenanigans ensue when it actually happens!

Peep the trailer below.

Go ‘head. Tell a lie and say this doesn’t look like pure comedy. Marsai is killin’ it!