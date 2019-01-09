Freddie Gibbs Wants Men To Believe Women, Even After Being Accused & Cleared Of Rape Charges Himself [Video]
Freddie Gibbs Says Rape Accusation Against Him Was Unique — He Still Believes Women Accusers
Rapper Freddie Gibbs has a unique viewpoint on the way women accusers are being perceived. Despite being accused of sexual assault himself, Gibbs thinks it’s time for slimy men to straighten up their acts!
Back in June 2016 Gibbs was arrested and charged with the rape in Austria and months later he was found innocent. The rapper dodged a potential 10-year stint in the bing after the 17-year-old accuser came forward.
On an episode of Van Lathan’s Red Pill Podcast from a few months ago, Freddie says the experience hasn’t jade him.
“I don’t downplay victims. I didn’t come out when that happened to me like “oh these b*tches be lying”. No ni**a. You ni**as is really out here doing inappropriate shit.
Here’s the clip with Freddie, recently shared by Van. is here if you’re interested.
What are YOUR thoughts on this?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.