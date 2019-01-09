Growing Up Hip Hop Exclusive: Egypt’s Brother Tyran Put The Paws On Her Boo Sam [Video]

Last time we saw Egypt and her beau Sam on Growing Up Hip Hop, the young couple was getting ready to elope in Las Vegas. But her big brother Tyran and her mom, Pepa, were not with the sh**s. In an exclusive clip from season 4 of #GUHH, Egypt and Sam confront Tyran at a boat party and all hell broke loose. Check out the intense preview above.

Catch all new episodes on Thursday, January 10th at 8pm ET/PT with a special two-hour episode on WEtv.