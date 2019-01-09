For The Vegans: Impossible Food Unveils “Ground Beef” Vegan Patty That Could Easily Fool A Meat Lover [Video]

New Impossible Burgers Look Like REAL Meat

Hi Vegans! We have good news for you. Beloved vegan based food company Impossible Foods had a brand new product that could even fool a cow. They’ve added a realistic looking “ground beef” vegan burger to their list of products. The not-so-meaty option is the second to come from the Silicon Valley company and was released on Monday during CES in Las Vegas. Impossible Foods, founded in 2011, hopes to have a raw ‘ground beef’ option in stores by the end of the year. The cost will be around the same as USDA premium ground beef.

Hit play to get a closer look at it. Does this look delicious to you?