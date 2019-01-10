#BlackInkCrew: Meet Ryan’s Personal Assistant, Gina, Who Got Hands Laid On Her And MAYBE Admitted To Letting Him Ink Her Jaws
Meet Ryan’s Personal Assistant
Black Ink Crew’s Ryan has been a controversial figure in reality TV for this young season. He is now single, rocking a ponytail and getting swole as hell. Now, he’s out here trying to put his foot down and show everyone who’s boss. Part of that includes having his own personal assistant, Gina. However, Gina isn’t making many news friends. First, as seen above, she maybe admitted to hitting Ryan with that mouf. Then later in the show Lily put those hands on her and s*** got real.
So who is this PA causing all this drama? Take a look…
Constantly in competition with the woman I was yesterday . Always challenging myself to do & be better for not only myself .. but for those around me . I will never be perfect nor will I ever fulfill someone else's expectations of me . But I will always promise to be available to learn & grow .. As well as , trying to maintain the patience to understand & accept the things that I cannot change .
