Lady Gaga Denounces Her 2013 Song (And Banned Creeptastic Video) With R. Kelly, “Do What You Want (With My Body)”

Lady Gaga Denounces 2013 R. Kelly Collaboration

For those with sharp memories, Lady Gaga used to be a wild-costume-wearing, on-stage stunt-pulling provocateur in the pop music space not so long ago before she started wearing normal clothes and winning Golden Globes. And it seems that in the wake of the “Surviving R. Kelly” dustup, a few of her questionable decisions are coming back to bite her.

As you may or may not recall, Gaga joined R. Kelly’s mile-long list of collaborators in 2013 — post child porn case — and released a joint song entitled “Do What You Want (With My Body)” and an accompanying video (directed by equally rapey Terry Richardson, no less) so jarringly offensive that it got pulled before it was ever even released. Of course, it featured R. Kelly blatantly telling Gaga that he was going to have sex with her passed-out body and impregnate her, so there’s that.

Gaga understandably got dragged to the depths by folks paying attention, the song was largely pushed aside despite its catchiness, and the video got buried beneath Insterscope headquarters, never to be seen again.

But the internet forgets nothing, and now Gaga is catching hell for tossing dollars Kells’ way 6 years ago — especially since she’s such an outspoken advocate for rape and abuse survivors these days. Needless to say, she has some thoughts to share about her collaboration with R. Kelly, and plans to drop the song from all streaming platforms moving forward.

I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 10, 2019

What do you think of Gaga’s repentance on this little career blemish?

Kevin Mazur/AMA2013/Wireimage/Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty/Twitter