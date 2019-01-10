Mom Gets Threats After Reporting Boys Who Sexually Harassed & Tormented Her 11-Year-Old Daughter On Snapchat

Mom Of Bullied Girl Faces Threats After Reporting Snapchat Incident To Police

A Brooklyn residing mother is planning to pack up and return to the Bronx after her daughter

was harassed and assaulted. She isn’t only afraid perpetrators will act again, but she’s receiving unsolicited threatens for even reporting the incident.

Teen bullies cruelly beat and tormented an 11-year-old girl demanded that she perform sex acts — and one spit in a water bottle before spraying her, according to the Daily News. The young girl’s mom said a Snapchat video released by police Tuesday only scratched the surface of how badly her daughter was bullied. Asking to be identified only by her first name, Shevon, said her daughter was walking home with a sixth-grade classmate when he started recording with his phone.

“It was a setup,” the 32-year-old hairstylist said. “They already had it planned, because he started recording even before they did it. A friend from school called and said, ‘Your daughter is on Snapchat,’” the mom said. “Kids were celebrating. They were congratulating one another. They were laughing at her.”

Shevon recently moved to Brooklyn from the Bronx with the girl and her 2-year-old son, and she plans to move back. She sent her daughter to Virginia to stay with family.

“I’ve been threatened because I went to the police,“ she said. “We really have to go. I don’t feel safe.”

“I don’t know where they get this behavior, and then to record this? They put the video out.” she said of the teens. “Would they to do this to their sisters? People think she was just attacked, but she was also sexually harassed.”

She added, “I would never have raised my son to do anything like that. My son will never hit a girl.”

The video released by cops shows one of the teens toss a backpack at the girl, and punch her in the back of the head, while another splashes her face with water and hits her.“He was inviting her to his private parts,” the mom said. “He spat in the water bottle and threw it in her face… It was because she didn’t want to give them sexual favors.”

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy Wednesday, charging him with reckless endangerment and assault. Cops did not release his name because of his age. He’s the teen who sprayed the girl with water, police said.

SMH. Cops are still looking for one other suspect in the assault, and ask anyone with info to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.