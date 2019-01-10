Tried It: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Conservatives Circulating “Fake Nude Photo” Of Her

Foot Fetishists Played A Part In Exposing The BS

It’s been less than a month since new officials have been sworn into Congress and already the sexist attacks have started against women trailblazers.

According to New York Post, a photo started circulating around the Internet claiming to be Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a bathtub. Though the photo doesn’t show complete nudity, it does show someone’s legs and feet soaking in the tub while they’re holding a vape pen.

As a way to discredit her in some way, users claimed Ocasio-Cortez posted the photo on her Instagram back in 2016.

First of all…booooo!

And secondly, hopefully we all take baths or participate in some cleaning rituals and want to commemorate the occasion in a tasteful way, no?

But of course, conservative idiots will do conservative idiot ish.

The alleged Ocasio-Cortez bathtub photos, which circulated on Reddit and 4Chan, were eventually debunked by none other than online foot fetishists.

Users on a site called WikiFeet, yes WikiFeet, exposed the image as a fake! They came to the conclusion that the legs in the photo actually belonged to Sydney Leathers, the sexting partner of Anthony Weiner (the former congressman who was busted for multiple sexting scandals).

“I’ve sucked enough toes in my life to recognize when something doesn’t look right,” one WikiFeet user wrote on the site.

The foot fetishists even cross-referenced the Reddit photo with images of Ocasio-Cortez wearing open-toed shoes and sandals and confirmed that the feet in the tub pic weren’t hers.

Leathers found out about her cat-fished feet and apologized to Ocasio-Cortez on the blog Washington Babylon. “I’m deeply sorry to her that Internet misogynists used an old photo of mine to try and target her,” Leathers wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez also spoke out on the incident, tweeting, “For those out of the loop, Republicans began to circulate a fake nude photo of me. The @ DailyCaller reposted it (!) and refused to indicate it was fake in the title as well. Completely disgusting behavior from Conservative outlets. No wonder they defended Kavanaugh so fiercely.”

Smh.

Tried it.