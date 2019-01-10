For Your Viewing Pleasure: Trippie Redd Performs “Topanga” For The ‘Tonight Show’ Audience [Video]

Trippie Redd Stops By The Tonight Show For A Performance

When it comes to Jimmy Fallon and the rest of the crew over at The Tonight Show, you can always expect the unexpected musical guest.

The latest to take the stage and close out an episode was none other than Trippie Redd, who performed his track “Topanga” for the live studio audience along with everyone watching from home.

Check out the performance for yourself here: