Reloaded: Peep The Official Trailer For Marvel’s The Punisher Season 2 On Netflix [Video]

Reloaded: Peep The Official Trailer For Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 On Netflix

- By Bossip Staff
'Marvel's The Punisher' New York Premiere

Official Trailer For Marvel’s The Punisher Season 2

Fans have been patiently waiting for the new season of Marvel’s The Punisher series on Netflix since 2017.

Well, the man with ALL the guns is back and this season 2 looks to be as dark and action-packed as the first go-round. Peep the official trailer below.

Oh yeah, we’re definitely gonna burn up some bandwidth on this.

