Kehlani Gets Some Help From Ty Dolla $ign For Her “Nights Like This” Visual [Video]

Kehlani And Ty Dolla $ign Come Together For “Nights Like This”

Kehlani just dropped her latest music video, and luckily for us, she got some help from fellow angelic singer Ty Dolla $ign.

The two come together in this super trippy video to create something like nothing most of us have ever seen before–which may or may not include some robotic themes.

Check out full the video below: