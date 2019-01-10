Met His Match: Wrong Way Driving Heavyset Uber Hurls Slurs At Astute Black Woman [Video]
Black Woman Records Upset Racist Uber Driver
Well, he met his match.
Original video from the NY Post. After her Uber driver reportedly drove the wrong way down multiple streets in Davenport, Iowa, Kiara White called out his mistakes. The situation quickly escalated, during which White filmed her driver threatening her and using racial slurs. According to Uber, this man is no longer driving for Uber.
