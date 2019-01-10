1600 Gaslit Ave: Donald Trump Says He NEVER Said Mexico Would Pay For The Wall [Video]

Donald Trump Claims He Never Said Mexico Would Pay For Wall

Dawg, Donald Trump be lyin’ his A$$ off, bruh.

Each and every one of us is old enough to remember back in 2016 when Donald Trump was runnin’ for President and runnin’ his mouth claiming that Mexico would pay for his bum a$$ $5 billion border wall.

Although we wouldn’t know if we were, we’re pretty sure that we didn’t get hit with the Men In Black thingy and this for sure happened back on February 25, 2016

Today, Donnie is telling more lies in an attempt to convince the American people to cough up the coins for his personal political gain.