Journalist And Host Touré Accused Of Sexual Harassment In The Workplace, Issues Apology For Behavior

Touré Neblett Exposed For Past Workplace Sexual Harassment

After appearing as a talking head in the explosive “Surviving R. Kelly” Lifetime documentary, journalist and television news host Touré has come under fire for some skeevy predatory behavior of his own.

The pundit recently appeared on The Clubhouse Podcast with Mouse Jones and Jamilah Lemieux speaking more about the R. Kelly scandal, but was quickly called out in the comment section…

A makeup artist who goes by the name @danimakeup on Instagram popped into the comments confused that Touré was going out of his way to take such a stand against people like R. Kelly (and Harvey Weinstein last year) when he himself had a penchant for getting inappropriate with women in the workplace — something she had experienced firsthand:

“Every Monday I used to work with him on a show in 2017 and he couldn’t stop asking me to do anal, how I looked naked, if I had sex over the weekend, what it would be like to f*ck me, what his c*m would look kike on my face…I had to have the crew stay in the room with me while I got him ready…and when I left I called HR… he got fired instantly. He wrote me a huge apology for doing that in my DMs. Still have it. He did a 20/20 shoot in 2018 and I was there and he walked out. Told the producer he was “embarrassed bc he was inappropriate with a staff member” he really needs to take a seat.”

You can see screenshots of Touré’s DM apology HERE.

For his part, Touré does not deny or defend his actions. In response, Touré offered the following statement to Essence.com through his rep:

“On the show, our team, including myself, engaged in edgy, crass banter, that at the time I did not think was offensive for our tight-knit group. I am sorry for my language and for making her feel uncomfortable in any way. As a lead on the show, I should have refrained from this behavior. I have learned and grown from this experience.”

Wow. Well, at least he was disciplined for his actions and seems to have learned from the experience. What do you think about all of this?

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO/Shahar Azran/Getty