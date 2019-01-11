R.I.P. Openly Gay Latin Trap Artist Kevin Fret Shot & Killed In Puerto Rico

Fans Mourn The Death Of A Trailblazer

Kevin Fret was known by many as the first openly gay Latin trap artist on his way to stardom. But unfortunately, his life ended in tragedy on Friday when he was shot and killed in Santurce, San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was only 24 years old.

According to Billboard, Fret was shot on his motorcycle around 5:30 a.m. local time and he passed away at the Medical Center of Rio Piedras. The case is still under investigation and the motives behind the shooting have yet to be determined.

In an official statement, Fret’s manager, Eduardo Rodriguez confirmed the news:

“Kevin was an artistic soul, a big-hearted dreamer. His passion was music, and still had a lot to do. This violence must stop. There are no words that describe the feeling we have and the pain that causes us to know that a person with so many dreams has to go. We must all unite in these difficult times, and ask for much peace for our beloved Puerto Rico.”

Fret first gained major attention when he dropped his single “Soy Asi” in April 2018. The music video has close to 700,000 views on YouTube and in an interview with Paper magazine, Fret described how he wanted to be as authentic as possible with his debut.

“I had everything in my mind, like the day I come out [in Latin trap] as a gay guy,” he said. “I’m going to make my first video and I’m going to be showing my stomach, and I’m going to act like I don’t give a damn about what anybody has to say — with my blonde hair, my black nails, showing my stomach, glittery from head to toe.”

In the wake of Kevin’s death he’s already received an outpouring of condolences from fans and celebrities alike.

Queer Eye stylist Jonathan Van Ness, tweeted “Another beautiful artist taken too soon & another reason why being an ally is so important. #RipKevinFret.”

Another beautiful artist taken too soon & another reason why being an ally is so important. #RipKevinFret https://t.co/YTesj3wc9P — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) January 10, 2019

Meanwhile, My So-Called Life actor Wilson Cruz wrote, “This is INFURIATING! My heart aches for all of #PuertoRico, but especially the family of #KevinFret. So much tragedy STILL in the aftermath and politics of #hurricanemaria but ignored by our federal govt.”

This is INFURIATING! My heart aches for all of #PuertoRico, but especially the family of #KevinFret. So much tragedy STILL in the aftermath and politics of #hurricanemaria but ignored by our federal govt. 😡 https://t.co/htq6SXlwzE — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) January 11, 2019

RIP Kevin Fret. We’ll keep you posted if there’s any major updates.