For The Queens: Atlanta Rapper Will EQ’s “Lupita” Devotes Melanin-Lovin’ Lyrics To Beautiful Black Women

Atlanta Rapper Will EQ’s “Lupita”

We were sent this song as a suggestion to check out and most of the time when people send us songs they are hot garbage. This is not one of those songs.

Atlanta rapper Will EQ recently released an EP called Playlist Picasso and included on the 5-song project is a song called “Lupita” that we can see scores of beautiful Black women dancing to in the mirror while they get dressed.

Hate it or love it???

You can listen to “Lupita” and the rest of Playlist Picasso HERE.