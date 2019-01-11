Black Ink Crew Chicago: Things Get Awkward As Hell When Ryan Makes Don Co-Manager With Brittany [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Black Ink Crew Chicago Gets Tense When Ryan Names New Manager
Black Ink Crew Chicago got REAL tense during a team meeting where several beefs had to be addressed. In addition to that, Ryan went and made Don a manager on the spot and Brittany was none-too-pleased about sharing her position with somebody else…
Do you think Ryan was wrong to make Don a manager or did Brittany overreact to the boss’ decision?
