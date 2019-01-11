Kevin Hart Runs Through Jokes He Would Have Told At The Oscars If He Was Still Hosting [Video]

Kevin Hart Lets Go Of Some Retired Potential Oscars Jokes

Kevin Hart says he’s done talking about anything relating to the Oscars–but of course, he’s still talking about the Oscars.

In the comedian’s latest stop, he visited The Late Show where Stephen Colbert asks Kevin about how he doesn’t want to talk about his former hosting gig anymore…before going on to talk more about his former hosting gig.

Since there’s no use for it anymore, Hart ends up trying out the material he was once preparing for the Oscars ceremony.