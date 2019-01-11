Teairra Mari Ordered To Pay 50 Cent $30K After Losing Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Teairra Mari Loses Sex Tape Lawsuit To 50 Cent

Teairra Mari recently suffered a huge loss in court that’s going to cost her a substantial amount of money. As previously reported the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star sued 50 Cent and her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad after explicit footage was released of her post-fellatio with semen on her face.

Teairra alleged that Akbar released the revenge porn without her consent and 50 made matters worse by reposting the clip to his 18 million Instagram followers. Lisa Bloom represented Teairra in the case and a part of it played out on LHHH.

Now according to The Blast who obtained court documents, Teairra’s going to have to pay up because she lost the case—to 50 at least. A judge dismissed all claims against 50 and ordered her to pay him $30,000.

Why? Well because 50’s lawyers successfully argued that by the time 50 reposted the image it was readily available online. Furthermore, it didn’t show genitals or a sexual act in progress.

The Blast didn’t clarify however if Teairra’s case against Akbar is ongoing. Teairra argued that Akbar personally logged into her Instagram to send out the sexually explicit content in an effort to humiliate and degrade her.

Things could have been much, much worse for Teairra, 50 wanted her to pay his entire $161,660.15 legal bill. Luckily the judge reduced it to $30,618.

Still, that’s gotta sting.

We’re sure 50’s concocting a super petty, out of pocket post for his Instagram.

What do YOU think about Teairra losing her revenge porn lawsuit to 50???