Shook Ones: R. Kelly Reportedly Taken To Hospital For Panic Attacks Following ‘Surviving’ Doc

R. Kelly Taken To Hospital For Panic Attacks Following ‘Surviving’ Doc

R. Kelly must be scared as s#!t because according to NYDailyNews, Robert has been suffering panic attacks that sent him to the hospital since Surviving R. Kelly dropped last weekend.

On top of that, a Chicago judge granted an emergency motion for the city to enter Robert’s studio to inspect it for potential building code violations. The thought is that he might have converted the space into a residential space without proper permits to house the women he is allegedly keeping.

All this happened because of an anonymous call to the city about people possibly living on the property when it has only been zoned for commercial use. It might seem like a small thing but at this point, provided thee isn’t enough evidence to convict him on sex predator charges, it might take things like this to find a way to get him into a courtroom.

