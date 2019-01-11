SMH: Netflix Is Being Sued For Using ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ In ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’

Netflix Sued Over Using The Phrase “Choose Your Own Adventure”

Even though Black Mirror: Bandersnatch has been out for a couple weeks now, the episode is continuing to give people one of the most frightening TV watching experiences ever. But unfortunately for the streaming service, Netflix is being sued for using the phrase “choose your own adventure” to advertise the event.

Children’s book publisher Chooseco, LLC–which apparently owns the trademark to “Choose Your Own Adventure”– is filing a lawsuit against the streaming giant for Bandersnatch. As pointed out by The Hollywood Reporter, Chooseco has been using the trademark since the 1980s and has since sold more than 265 million copies of its Choose Your Own Adventure series. On top of that, according to the complaint filed in Vermont federal court, 20th Century Fox currently holds the rights to develop an interactive series based on the popular franchise.

Netflix has reportedly been pursuing the license since 2016, but they never obtained it. “Chooseco and Netflix engaged in extensive negotiations that were ongoing for a number of years, but Netflix did not receive a license,” the complaint states. “On at least one occasion before the release of Bandersnatch, Chooseco sent a written cease and desist request to Netflix asking Netflix to stop using the CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE mark in connection with its marketing efforts for another television program.”

Chooseco is claiming that Netflix has benefited by using its brand, and also confused viewers with its association. The company also says it’s suffered harm to its reputation for being connected to the grim series.