Teen Girls Kill Their Mother After She Took Their Phones For Trying To Run Her Over With The Family Car [Video]

Teen Sisters Kill Their Mother Because She Took Away Their Phones

According to the NY Post, a 14-year-old & her 12-year-old sister were arrested for stabbing and shooting their mother to death after she took their phones for trying to run her over with the family car.

Amariyona Hall,14, and her younger sister were taken into custody earlier this week after deputies in Pike County responded to a call from the family’s mobile home. Erica Hall, a 32-year-old mother of four, was found stabbed multiple times and shot once in the chest with a handgun, according to reports.

Emergency workers tried to resuscitate Hall after her her bloodied bodied was found outside her home.

After deputies followed up with neighbors they discovered the attack followed an incident days earlier in which the girls tried to run Hall over with the family’s car. That prompted Hall to punish her daughters by taking their phones, leading them to respond with the fatal assault.

Amariyona Hall, who has been charged as an adult, is being held on $150,000 bond at the Pike County Jail. She’s due to return to court for a preliminary hearing Jan. 29 after appearing for a bond hearing Saturday, the newspaper reports. Hall’s younger daughter, who was not named, remains in custody at the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.