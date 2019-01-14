WELP! Noble Prize Winner Stripped Of His Title Over Racist Comments 

Another day, another old bigot exposed. This time it was 90-year old Noble Prize winner James Watson who has been stripped of his honorary titles after repeating racist comments in a documentary. The DNA scientist stated that genes cause a difference in intelligence between white and black people in IQ tests. He added that while he hoped everyone was equal, “people who have to deal with black employees find this is not true.”

The Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where Watson had been the director from 1968 to 1993, said his comments were “reprehensible”, and stripped him of all his honorary titles.

The lab said in a statement,

“[We] unequivocally reject the unsubstantiated and reckless personal opinions Dr. James D. Watson expressed. [His comments] were reprehensible [and] unsupported by science. The Laboratory condemns the misuse of science to justify prejudice.”

These are the people writing our textbooks folks. Stay woke.