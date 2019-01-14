F This Guy: Hominy-Hued Heathen Punches Black Girl With Open Fist At Asheville Mall
- By Bossip Staff
An Asheville, North Carolina man was arrested after he was caught on camera punching a Black girl in the face outside the Asheville Mall according to Citizen-Times.
51-year-old Steven Bell was handcuffed by an off-duty officer and charged with the assault of a female under the age of 12.
There is video footage of the attack going viral on social media as we speak and it’s beyond disturbing, to say the least.
Click HERE to see the clip for yourself.
Sadly, there are people online defending this man saying that he was “protecting himself”
Don’t be this person. Don’t condone grown men assaulting children.
