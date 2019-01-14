F This Guy: Hominy-Hued Heathen Punches Black Girl With Open Fist At Asheville Mall

Man Arrested For Punching Young Black Girl Asheville Mall

An Asheville, North Carolina man was arrested after he was caught on camera punching a Black girl in the face outside the Asheville Mall according to Citizen-Times.

51-year-old Steven Bell was handcuffed by an off-duty officer and charged with the assault of a female under the age of 12.

There is video footage of the attack going viral on social media as we speak and it’s beyond disturbing, to say the least.

Click HERE to see the clip for yourself.

Sadly, there are people online defending this man saying that he was “protecting himself”

Sometimes it's hard to walk away from things. Whole if you're surrounded by a group. A child can be awfully cruel these years.

And I heard he was protecting himself and his family.

Who cares if she's a child. She shouldn't assault him in the first place.

It's a chain reaction. — M̴̢̰͑̓r̴͍̕͠s̵̺̐͂̓ ̴̤̂͒͐H̸̳͖͗a̶͇͓͋̈́p̶̻̝̐̕̕p̵̙͗y̶̳͑͛ (@_ViolentRed_) January 14, 2019

Don’t be this person. Don’t condone grown men assaulting children.