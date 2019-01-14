Jesus Take The Wheel: Man Runs In UPS And Takes Ex-Girlfriend And Employee Hostage

Man Fires Shots And Took Hostages At NJ UPS

According to NBCNewYork, a man ran inside at UPS mail-sorting facility in New Jersey, fired a shot, and took two women hostage, one of which was his ex-girlfriend.

Police shot the unidentified man after had barricaded himself into a room and began a hostage negotiation. Neither of the women was harmed.

‘UPS is working with law enforcement as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company’s supply chain processing facilities in Logan Township, New Jersey. We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time,’ UPS said in a statement.

‘There was a massive police presence as soon as we were walking out of the building, there were a good 10 cop cars, they all had their guns drawn out heading toward the main entrance of the building,’ Erickson said. ‘From what I understand it was someone who did not work there that was having a confrontation with their significant other,’ she added.

Due to the nature of the threat, local schools and businesses were locked down until the shooter was apprehended.