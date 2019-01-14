Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Reports More Than Hour Long Security Wait Amid Government Shutdown

Hartsifield-Jackson Wait Times Reach Over An Hour

The world’s busiest airport is known for having a long wait for security, but the partial Government shutdown is apparently taking things to a new level. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that TSA security lines have snaked all the way to the baggage claim at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport as six checkpoints are currently shut down.

Wait times reached as long as an hour and a half as the shutdown continues and as TSA officers continue working without pay. To be clear these people haven’t been paid since December 22 and several of them have called in “sick.”

Travelers are usually advised to arrive at the airport around two hours before their flight, and while several of them did so, they still missed flights because of long lines.

CNN reporter Omar Jiminez posted a video from inside the airport showing just how longs security lines really are.

So I’m at @ATLairport and this may be the longest security line I have ever seen. Even growing up here, and even for a Monday morning. One passenger told me he’d been waiting over an hour and still had about 30 minutes to go. pic.twitter.com/UL7EghujQI — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenezCNN) January 14, 2019

