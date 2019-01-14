Nasty Azz: R. Kelly Admits He Knew Aaliyah Was Only 14-Years-Old In Unearthed Documentary [Video]

R. Kelly Admits To Knowing Aaliyah Was 14 In 1994 Documentary

R. Kelly’s lawyer went on live television and told Good Morning America that the R&B singer had no idea that Aaliyah was 15 years old when he married her because she lied about her age.

Now, we didn’t need an investigation for us to know that was a damn lie, but for those of you who steady scream “PROOF!” every time your fave does some nut a$$ s#!t, here ya go.

TMZ dug up this clip from a 1994 documentary that R. Kelly was filming. In the video, he mentions Aaliyah and also the fact that she was only 14-years-old at the time.

Don’t believe us, just watch.

Where the hell did Robert find this hack lawyer? A Crackerjack box?? SMH.