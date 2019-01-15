Seen On The Scene: Angela Yee Celebrates Her Birthday With D’USSE At Bowlmor Lanes

Angela Yee Celebrates Her Birthday with D’USSE Cognac at Bowlmor Lanes

Last Friday evening, Angela Yee and Atlantic Records’ President Mike Kyser rented out Bowlmor Lanes Time Square to celebrate Angela’s birthday.

 

The return of the much-anticipated Bottles and Strikes event included beats by DJ Scratch and drinks courtesy of D’USSE Cognac. Attendees included Joe Budden, N.O.R.E., Rotimi, Taylor Rooks, Maino, and Ari Melber among others.

