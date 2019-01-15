Really Though? A Gallery Of Celebrities Who Have Gotten Called Out For Seemingly Defending R. Kelly Since The Documentary
Surviving R. Kelly was a pretty damning six-hour documentary that should have erased any doubt that SOMEthing wrong is going on with the way R. Kelly is treating these women. However, that wasn’t enough to make these celebrities totally abandon him. They have stepped out on a ledge to find ways to either blame other people, suggest we still support Kelly and every silly false logic in-between. Of course, they end up getting dragged and apologizing (mostly), but that doesn’t take away from what they said.
So who are they? Take a look…
French Montana – “All the greats went down like that,” he said. “Let somebody enjoy their legacy. Whatever happened, happened, man.” He said that then backed down:
DJ Paul – “You know he got talent, his personal life shouldn’t have nothing to do with that,” he responded when asked about whether Kelly has the right to “enjoy his legacy” as an artist. “He got good music, and music is medicine. […] He’s one of the kings of R&B.”
Kanye West – “Then they gonna come with the Michael [Jackson] documentary. … We can all enjoy all their music all we want. I thought I wasn’t going to go there today. If we’re gonna tear down artists, let’s go ahead and take [Leonardo] da Vinci out the Lourve while we’re at it. Let’s take down all the art.”
Don’t @ me about nothing. I’m over here slaying my own damn demons. I’ve said what I said and there’s nothing more to be said. I have always and will always stand tall and fight for my black women, you all already know this though. Stop attacking me because my response isn’t what and when YOU think it should be. I don’t choose to be the destruction of anyone right now cause this year I watched as people tried to destroy me. Let me handle my truth how I feel the need to! Im over here surviving Kmichelle! I don’t have 2 condone or be in agreement with something with someone and choose not to destroy at the same time.
K. Michelle – This statement was seen as a semi-defense of Kelly
Master P – He was seen as placing the blame on the parents: “Ain’t nobody gonna play with my kids. Straight up. You shouldn’t have even been on TV, and if you a parent, you shouldn’t be on that unless you on CNN from a jail cell. I don’t know if R. Kelly did it or not, that ain’t any of my business, I ain’t judging, but I’m just saying those parents shouldn’t have let that go that far. … If my kid in there, it’s gonna be all out war. Everybody coming outside, to be honest with you.”
Turk – The Hot Boy called out John Legend for speaking out against Kelly, smh
Tamar Braxton – She tweeted and deleted: “yeah he did that BS but he rest of y’all punk a$$es did the work 4him 4yo f*** benefit! Everyone stood back and watched and did nothing! Then so quick to nail Rob to the cross! Y’all R just as guilty! in my opinion he’s reacting to his OWN abuse!”
