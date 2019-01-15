Really Though? A Gallery Of Celebrities Who Have Gotten Called Out For Seemingly Defending R. Kelly Since The Documentary

1 of 8 ❯ ❮

R. Kelly’s Celebrity Defenders Surviving R. Kelly was a pretty damning six-hour documentary that should have erased any doubt that SOMEthing wrong is going on with the way R. Kelly is treating these women. However, that wasn’t enough to make these celebrities totally abandon him. They have stepped out on a ledge to find ways to either blame other people, suggest we still support Kelly and every silly false logic in-between. Of course, they end up getting dragged and apologizing (mostly), but that doesn’t take away from what they said. So who are they? Take a look…

View this post on Instagram 1st of the MONTH 🙏 A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Jan 1, 2019 at 2:51pm PST French Montana – “All the greats went down like that,” he said. “Let somebody enjoy their legacy. Whatever happened, happened, man.” He said that then backed down: Let me be clear. My heart is with the victims. I never thought the people I looked up to as a kid, who sang and danced and gave me hope to become a superstar would become drug addicts, child molestors and rapists. I am hoping we as a culture create better leaders. We need them. — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) January 13, 2019

Kanye West – “Then they gonna come with the Michael [Jackson] documentary. … We can all enjoy all their music all we want. I thought I wasn’t going to go there today. If we’re gonna tear down artists, let’s go ahead and take [Leonardo] da Vinci out the Lourve while we’re at it. Let’s take down all the art.”

Turk – The Hot Boy called out John Legend for speaking out against Kelly, smh

