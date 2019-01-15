Laquan McDonald: Officer Jason Van Dyke Could Get 96 Years In Prison For Murder Of Chicago Teen

Prosecutors Suggest Jason Van Dyke Serve 96 Years In Prison

The Chicago officer who fatally shot Laquan McDonald is facing sentencing.

Disgraced Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke was found guilty in October of second-degree murder and GUILTY on all 16 counts of aggravated battery with a weapon for the shooting death of the 17-year-old.

Now prosecutors are recommending up to 96 years for Van Dyke. Chicago’s WGN TV reports that he faces us up to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder and that each of his aggravated battery charges carries a sentence of six to 30 years. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that in total that could be up to 96 years.

Despite that, nearly 200 letters were submitted to a judge in favor of Van Dyke. Family members, fellow officers, and friends are pleading for leniency and asking that he be put on probation (REALLY?!). Prosecutors, however, want a minimum of 18 years.

In October 2014 Van Dyke shot 17-year-old Laquan 16 times. He continued to shoot at McDonald for 12.5 seconds after he was already on the ground.

Now, do YOU think he deserves probation???