Squashing Rap Beef: Kevin Gates Says He’s At Peace After Boosie Acquitted Of Killing His Friend [Video]

Kevin Gates Says He Has No Beef With Boosie

Kevin Gates isn’t looking for smoke with Boosie despite the fact that Boosie was accused of killing one of his rapper homies according to what he said on TMZ offshoot Raq Rants.

Check out what else he had to say in the video below.

Sounds like a man who wants to stay out of prison, but also a man who doesn’t mind going back…