Pure Comedy: Samuel L. Jackson Talks About Getting Incepted Into His Role As Marvel’s Nick Fury [Video]

Samuel L. Jackson Explains How He Got Into The Marvel Universe

Nick Fury is the man at the helm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe–and as it turns out, Samuel L. Jackson had a very unique way of finding out that the role might eventually be his so many years back.

Still a huge fan of comic books, Jackson was at the store reading a comic with Nick Fury in it when he saw the character say that he wanted Samuel L. Jackson to play him in a movie. Inception at it’s finest.

Check out the whole clip below to see how the story turns out.