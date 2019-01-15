Oh: Tank Reveals What Dat Mouf Do For One “Mystery” Lady In “Dirty” Music Video

The Clip Previews A Sexy Crime Drama

Concupiscent sex crooner Tank is giving us a peak into his freaky life with the release of his “Dirty” music video.

The clip starts with the R&B singer courting a “mystery” woman at the bar (judging by her tattoo and Tank’s marital status, you can guess who it is).

Then, Tank takes the woman to the bedroom to get D’ed and moufed down, only to end in an out-of-nowhere plot twist. Peep the NSFW clip for yourself above!