Hold The Mayo: KKKongressman Steve KKKing Removed From 3 House KKKommittee Seats After Racist Comments

Rep. Steve King Stripped Of House Committee Seats After Racist Remarks

You GOTTA be a flaming racist if even the Republicans are kicking you out of their lil’ conservative clubhouse.

According to The Washington Post, Rep. Steve King of Iowa was unanimously voted out of his three seats on prestigious House committees Monday afternoon after making yet another extremely racist remark.

King has a long history of making comments that earned him the title of bigot, we reported on his most recent racist rhetoric last week when he questioned why white supremacy was such a bad thing.

Yes, a man who white people voted into office to govern the United States of America doesn’t see why people are so offended by a lil’ white supremacy. Doesn’t everyone like a lil’ white supremacy in their coffee? No? Just Steve King and 53% of white women? Got it.

Sure, maybe some of the GOPers aren’t cool with King’s comments, but he’s literally been saying these things for YEARS. This smells more like damage control for the 2020 election more than righteous indignation toward the fellow red state racist.

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California offered this rebuke:

“That is not the party of Lincoln,” he said of King’s comments. “It is definitely not American. All people are created equal in America, and we want to take a very strong stance about that.”

Oh, are they now? That’s news to us…