Seen On The Scene: Eric Bellinger, Neyo & Usher Still Laughing About Who’s King At The Young Legend Nights Series In Hollywood

By Bossip Staff

Eric Bellinger, Neyo & Usher At The Young Legend Nights Series

Eric Bellinger, Neyo and Usher

Source: Maurice Williams / Maurice Williams

Celebs came by the load to walk the Echoing Soundz red carpet inside of the Young Legend Nights series curated by Sean Youngand his YLE (Young Legend Ent.) affiliates last night. Usher, Ne-Yo, Chanel West Coast, Dan Rue, Marcus Blvck, Lola Monroe and AD were seen among the lights and cameras inside the Avalon theater along with several other stars (V Bozeman, Jane Handcock, Tweet, TMG Fresh, Napoleon Williams of Tiny Impact Co., the beautiful Porsha Coleman, Kevin McCall, and Sincere Show, to name a few). Comedian Juhahn Jones warmed the crowd before Ro James opened up for the reigning King of R&B past the midnight hour.

 

 

Eric Bellinger, Neyo and Usher

Source: Maurice Williams / Maurice Williams

 

Attendees and with much anticipation for the next installment of Young Legend Nights series!  For more photos from the event, don’t forget to hit the flip!

