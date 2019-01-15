Muva Montana: Amber Rose Reveals She Use To Sell Crack When She Was A Young Bud Bul [Video]

Just when you thought you knew everything there was to know about Amber Rose, she spills some more never-before-told tea. On a new episode of Van Lathan‘s ‘The Red Pill’ podcast, Muva revealed that she use to sell crack back when she was young girl in Philly.

“I usually don’t tell people this because I never want to tell a sob story. I tried selling drugs. I tried selling crack in my neighborhood. [The drug dealers] said I was gonna get robbed, I was a girl and I was too pretty. So what i did, I would bag it up for them. And they would throw me some money.”

Being a drug dealer didn’t work out for Amber, but she still did what she had to do to provide for herself, her mom and her brother at the time. Starting from the block, now she here.