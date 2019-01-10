New Music: Asiahn Brings Fans Boo Season Bangers With Release Of “Love Train 2”

Asiahn Releases Album Love Train 2

Friday January 11, three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer and songwriter Asiahn releases her anticipated new album Love Train 2 at all DSPs.

Get it HERE via Since the 80s.

The record includes buzzing singles “Like You,” “Lost In London,” and“NOLA,”which have cumulatively tallied over 3million-plus streams and counting prior to release. Over the course of twelve tracks, it paints a picture of lust, loss, and love playing out in emotionally charged seductive soundscapes. “Something New”hinges on evocative and vivid lines like, “Put on a red dress, lipstick called fever, closed down emotions, Sade on speakers, you gonna regret it, tonight I’m gonna have to touch you.”Meanwhile, the breathy “Truth Vol. 2”dips from bedroom transmissions into sparse fingersnap-punctuated production as delicate guitar and French cooing echo through the sexy “Drip.”

Everything culminates on a 40-second finale “Stuck”that highlights her dynamic delivery and lyricism with the closing admission, “Infinite as there are stars at night, I want to shine through…And just maybe we can save the whole world with the love we have for each other.”

Of Love Train 2, Asiahn states, “There are two things I want you to see, first, I’d love for people to walk away from this feeling optimistic about love again. That’s how I end part II. I go from believing there’s no love anywhere to meeting someone. It comes from knowing yourself and loving yourself first.”