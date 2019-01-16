Awwwwkward: Safaree Mocking Erica Mena’s Singing On LHHNY Has Twitter Making ALL The Jokes

Dang Safaree! How are you going to do Erica like that? #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/5TTOybv4DF — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 15, 2019

Safaree Clowns Erica Mena

It’s always wild watching months-old clips from reality TV knowing all the news that transpires since. For instance: since Love & Hip-Hop: New York stopped filming, Safaree and Erica Mena have sparked a romance that has them apparently heading to the altar any day now. However, back when the show as still going on, that love affair was nothing more than a fantasy deep down in Safaree’s copious loins. So when the above clip of Safaree making fun of Erica’s singing aired, it got awkward really fast on Twitter and the jokes were flying.

Wonder how it all went down in the home while watching? We do, too, but leave it to Twitter to have all the imagination in the world about it. Peep the comedy.