Nice Try! The Hosts Of ‘The Real’ Deny That They’re Backstage Beefing Over Salaries [Video]

Rumor control…

“The Real” Hosts Deny Salary Dispute

The hosts of “The Real” recently cleared up rumors that they’re secretly beefing behind the scenes.

The DailyMail recently reported that the hosts of the Warner Bros’ show are at odds in particular because of Tamera Mowry-Housley’s high salary.

According to the DM, Tamera is the highest paid much to the chagrin of her cohosts Adrienne and Jeannie who allegedly asked Loni, the second-highest-paid, to fight for them to get a raise. When that didn’t happen, the DM says they threatened to have a staged walkout.

Not only that the DM added that Jeannie and Adrienne think Tamera isn’t “keeping it real” about her Republican views and have grown increasingly displeased.

Mowry-Housley, 40, is reported to be raking in the most cash on the show with Loni being the second-best paid, while Adrienne and Jeannie are only being paid a third of the other women’s salaries.

But Battle lines were drawn earlier this year when Mowry-Housley and Loni refused to help Adrienne and Jeannie get a raise, leading to threats of a staged walkout, a source close to the show told DailyMail.com.

Further heightening tensions is the belief that Mowry-Housley ‘isn’t keeping it real’ with viewers because she refuses to acknowledge her Republican views and skirts around her support Donald Trump in the 2016 election on air.

According to the hosts themselves, however, it’s all FAKE NEWS.

The ladies addressed the rumors on their show this week and said that if there WERE a beef, they’d address it themselves.