The Breakfast Club: Soulja Boy Snaps On Drake, Kanye & Tyga And Adamantly Claims “Biggest Comeback Of 2018” [Video]

Soulja Boy Interview On The Breakfast Club

Soulja Boy aka Big Draco appeared on The Breakfast Club this morning and the internet is losing its Supermanning mind.

Mr. Boy’s recent viral video claiming “best comeback of 2018” while slandering Tyga and Kanye West in the process has social media cracking TF up and he doubles down on that claim with further supporting evidence on the world’s most dangerous morning show.

Press play to get into it.

Ya know, he actually made a couple of totally valid points. Thoughts?