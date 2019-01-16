Newlywed Man And Gang Suspects Charged In Bride’s Death Outside Atlanta Popeyes

Atlanta Man And Gang Members Charged In Bride’s Death

An Atlanta man who was injured in a shootout with gang members is facing charges. WSBTV reports that Michael Dale LaVigne and his wife Alisha Watkins Stephens were involved in a violent robbery at a DeKalb County, Georgia robbery.

Investigators report that the couple actually met up with gang member, 19-year-old Carlos Rodriguez, to buy meth at a local Popeyes.

Things went left however when Rodriguez who’s allegedly a Latin Kings gang member, robbed them at gunpoint. Shots were exchanged and Alisha Stephens was killed in the gunfire while her husband was shot four times in the head. He survived however and is currently hospitalized.

WSBTV reports that despite not pulling the trigger, the husband alongside Rodriguez, and a third man, 29-year-old Juan Carlos Ortiz who’s alleged to have orchestrated the drug deal from jail, are all charged in the woman’s death.

The husband’s most recent imprisonment was for methamphetamine trafficking.

Newlywed man, 2 gang suspects charged in bride’s death outside Popeyes https://t.co/awVSw8MIjN pic.twitter.com/8NDQq6cxqW — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) January 15, 2019

SMH…