She In There: New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Announces 2020 Bid For President

Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Senator Kamala Harris and Texas politician Beto O’Rourke are also people planning or considering a run for president.
According to the New York Post, Gillibrand was first elected to the House in 2006 as a moderate Democrat who rejected amnesty for undocumented immigrants, didn’t support same-sex marriage and had a 100 percent NRA voting record.
Gillibrand took on her Senate seat in 2009, succeeding Hillary Clinton who went on to become the secretary of state. Gillibrand has held her seat since 2009 and moved more left with her politics by supporting gun control, same-sex marriage and calling for the end of ICE.
We’ll find out if she keeps that same energy in her presidential run. Check out more of her thoughts in the clip above.
