She In There: New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Announces 2020 Bid For President

She Joins Some Fierce Competition

Another politician has announced their vie for president, surely causing 2020 to be an interesting year.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday and announced that she’s forming an exploratory committee for a presidential run.

“It’s an important first step and it’s one I’m taking because I’m going to run,” she said to a cheering audience.

“I’m going to run for president of the United States because as a young mom, I’m going to fight for other people’s kids as hard as I would fight for my own, which is why I believe that health care should be a right and not a privilege.”

Gillibrand joins Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the presidential run, who announced her bid for the seat back in December.