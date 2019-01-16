Justine Skye Sings J Lo, Beyoncé, & John Legend In A Game Of ‘Song Association’ [Video]

Justine Skye Plays An Intense Game Of Song Association

In the latest episode of Elle’s Song Association series, Justine Skye stops by to bring home a perfect score after an impressive entry by Ella Mai.

As she goes through the game, Justine sings songs from the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, John Legend, and more–but you’re gonna have to watch the episode to see just how good she does overall.