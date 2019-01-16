SMH: Woman Says She Accidentally Killed Boyfriend While Posing With Rifle For Snapchat

She Faces A Serious Felony Charge

Another social media gun totter was allegedly trying to be cute for followers back in December, and things ended in tragedy.

In Austin, Texas, 20-year-old Autumn King was posing with a rifle while Eric Allen, her boyfriend, was going to take a pic of the occasion. According to an affidavit obtained by kxan, King told officers that “she had the rifle pointed towards Eric and that the assault rifle ‘went off.'”

The affidavit continued, “Autumn said that Eric dropped to the ground, but Autumn thought that Eric was ‘playing,’ and she told him to get up.”

Allen died from the gunshot wound at 26 years old.

“She said, ‘I didn’t even pull it (the trigger), I just barely touched it,'” officials said King told them in her statement. She later explained to investigators that “she was trying to be like Bonnie and Clyde.” According to Dallas News, the pic was supposed to be for a Snapchat post.

When King realized Allen was bleeding, King told the police that she first tried to drag him to the car. When she wasn’t able to do this, she ran outside to call for help and phoned 911.

King told investigators that the weapon belonged to Allen and he told her his guns were always unloaded. She also told officers that she didn’t always believe Allen when he said this.

A phone found at the scene held video footage of Allen and King arguing 16 minutes before the 911 call was made. “Based on what the video shows the argument between the two is about them both cheating on each other and justification for doing so,” detectives said in the affidavit.

The Mossberg .22 caliber rifle that authorities say was used in Allen’s death also showed to have a 5-pound trigger pull and was working properly, according to the affidavit.

All this makes King’s story a little suspect, but the investigation is ongoing.

She faces a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter and she was booked into the Travis County Jail on Monday.