Pray For Kenya: 14 Civilians Killed During 19-Hour Terrorist Attack At Nairobi Hotel

So Sad: Nairobi Hotel Attack Leaves 14 People Dead

This morning, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the end of a 19-hour terrorist attack on a Nairobi hotel and office complex. He said 14 civilians were killed, as well as all the attackers, and that 700 civilians were evacuated to safety. Right up until his announcement, gunshots had continued to ring out from the besieged buildings according to The Washington Post.

The U.S. State Department confirmed that one American was killed in the attack. His name was released as Jason Spindler, an American business executive who was the CEO of a consulting firm whose Africa headquarters is in the complex that was attacked. Among the dead were 11 Kenyans, an American, a Briton and two others who had not yet been identified according to workers at a nearby morgue.

Reportedly, an al-Qaeda-aligned Somali militant group al-Shabab took credit for the deadly attack in statements to international media on Tuesday.

So sad. Sending Prayers to Kenya.