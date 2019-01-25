Black Girl Magic: Meet This Philly Bred Baddie Taking Over The Designer Streetwear Game

MilanoDiRouge Sits With Bossip To Talk Business, Fashion, And More

Milan, a young entrepreneur from Philadelphia, has been successfully taking the fashion and hip hop industries by storm with her designer streetwear brand MilanoDiRouge. Many of your fave celebs have been spotted rocking the assortment of joggers, T-shirts, sweatsuits, and accessories. We had a chance to sit down with the fashionista and get an inside look at the inspiration behind Milano Di Rouge and the ins and outs of running a black female-owned business.

In the last year Milan celebrated her 2 year store anniversary, came out with a new fabric, and put together her first women’s retreat in Scottsdale, AZ! The company paid for the retreat, and there was one contest winner who told their story and why they wanted to be a part of this business-minded women’s retreat, which had sixteen women altogether. It was a major step for the brand going back to the roots of origination. When initially starting MilanoDiRouge, Milan says the collections were based off of her personal style–her love of men’s clothes and how they fit, and if a woman rocks it correctly she can just add her swag and sexiness to it.

“I started off buying two shirts….I wore one and sold the other. Then I would just put the money back into my business. I didn’t start with a big stock of inventory, I would just buy and sell, and every dime went back into my business. When I was 23, Beyonce’s song “I was here” was my anthem. I was a good girlfriend but didn’t know how to be a good woman. When I listened to the song it was like about her really making a difference and I was like “how can I make a difference?””

Meek Mill was her first celebrity client back in 2012, followed by P.Diddy, Keyshia Cole, Rick Ross, LaLa Anthony, Blac Chyna, and alot more. Keyshia Cole was the second celebrity, then Chris Brown, Fetty Wap and more.

When speaking about the future, Milan says she hopes to build the Womenaire Club more, and show people the real. People who want to learn, let them learn with me. If you would like to shop or get more information on the brand and the movement, click here!