WTF! Woman Caught With 24 Gerbils Hidden Under Her Skirt At Taiwanese Customs Checkpoint

A Taiwanese woman was returning from a visit to China on Friday when she was stopped and searched by customs officials who made a wiiild discovery. The 60-year old woman was attempting to smuggle 24 gerbils into the country under her skirt.

The Daily Mail reports,

Coast Guard officers spotted her walking awkwardly through Shuitou Port in Kinmen and decided to stop and search the woman – named only as Wu. After lifting up her skirt they discovered the 24 rodents packed into plastic bags and strapped to both her legs. When asked why she had them, Wu said she had been bringing them back into Taiwan for friends. Wu had confessed that each gerbil had been purchased at a pet store in China for a price of 50 Chinese yuan (NT$220) for each male and 150 Chinese yuan for each female.

Ms. Wu was transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office on charges of violating the Infectious Animal Disease Prevention and Control Act. 2019 is something else.