Licking It From The Back??? Kandi And Marlo Quiz Cynthia’s #RHOA Bae On His Sex Kinks [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Let’s talk about sex, baby! In this clip from “Real Housewives of Atlanta“, Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss are asking Cynthia Bailey’s new man some tough questions. If he looks like a missionary kind of brother, you’ve got another thing coming. The ladies also ask him other non-sex related questions. Do you think they were being inappropriate?
Hit play to hear how Mike answers Kandi and Marlo’s quiz:
