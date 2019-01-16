Can’t Be Serious: 16-Year-Old Girl Calls Cops On Father For Confiscating Her Phone

Teen Calls Cops On Dad For Taking Her Unlocked Cell Phone

SMH.

Bodycam footage shows the moment officers responded to the 911 call made by the teen, who called 911 when her dad took her cell phone. The unnamed child told dispatchers: ‘My father took my property, which is an $800 phone that doesn’t belong to him. He didn’t buy it.’

According to Daily Mail, The father, Anthony Robertson, and his daughter were both sitting outside the home when officers arrived on Saturday afternoon. Robertson then explained to cops: ‘I took her phone because she’s a juvenile, and I don’t want her to have it. ‘I can’t inspect it, because the phone is locked, so I took it away.’

Cops sided with the dad, one of the officers explaining: ‘But guess what? Everything that you own belongs to your mother and your father. Having a phone is not a right.’

SMH, here’s the footage.