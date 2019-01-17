Former NFL Baller Tony Beckham Beats The Brakes Off A Pervy Pedo Feeling On Himself Outside His Teenage Daughter’s Window

Tony Beckham Beats Perv Bloody For Peeping In His Daughter’s Window

Now, this is a father!

Ex-NFL defensive back Tony Beckham defended his 15-year-old daughter from a perverted predator earlier this week, breaking a man’s face who trespassed on his property.

According to TMZ, Palm Beach County FL police report that Tony spotted a strange man standing in the bushes outside his daughter’s window with both hands down his pants early Monday morning. When he noticed that the man was making masturbatory motions, he took off after him.

Authorities say that Tony chased the man about 50 feet away from the house, caught up to him and beat him bloody, leading to several well-deserved facial fractures.

Cops arrested the man, 48-year-old Geoffrey Cassidy, a homeless man. He was booked for Lewd or Lascivious Exhibition in the Presence of a Child and if convicted faces up to 15 years.

Good for him!

